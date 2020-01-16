Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,879,000 after buying an additional 797,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Metlife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,696,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

NYSE MET opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

