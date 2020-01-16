Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474,814 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,597,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,426,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,947,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

