Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 113.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. 9,470,672 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

