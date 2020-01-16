Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.77. 9,917,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $630.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.04.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

