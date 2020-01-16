Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 323.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $270.63 and a 12 month high of $421.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

