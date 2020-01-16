Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 39,493 EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the third quarter worth $450,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 142.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,567. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from EATON VANCE MUN/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

