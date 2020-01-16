Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 4,678 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 0.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $330.80. 5,477,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,612,438. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $259.96 and a 52 week high of $329.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

