Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,307 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.24. 41,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $121.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

