Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Julie L. Gerberding Sells 102,073 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,173,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,436. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

