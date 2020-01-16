Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.23

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 11756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

The company has a market cap of $107.08 million and a PE ratio of 31.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.26, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

