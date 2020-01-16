Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Down 11.1%

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 30,567 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 69,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Mega Uranium Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

