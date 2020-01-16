Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 12,430,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEET traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 67,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $390.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEET. Canaccord Genuity lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.