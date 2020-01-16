MedicCoin Reaches Market Cap of $34,865.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $34,865.00 and approximately $1,837.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

