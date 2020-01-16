MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Market Cap Reaches $11.72 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Cashierest, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $159,793.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.06055183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001465 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CPDAX, DEx.top, Upbit, Coinrail, Cashierest, Bittrex, Kryptono, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

