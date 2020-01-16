Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.
In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MDLA traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,732,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
