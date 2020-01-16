Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Get Medallia alerts:

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth $54,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

MDLA traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,732,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.