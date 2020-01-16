Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $3.02. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 142,575 shares traded.
MTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mechel PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mechel PAO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mechel PAO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.
Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.