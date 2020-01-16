Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $3.02. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 142,575 shares traded.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mechel PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mechel PAO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mechel PAO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mechel PAO by 50.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

