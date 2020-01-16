McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.60-14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.38. McKesson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.60-14.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.70.

MCK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.34. 1,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $155.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

