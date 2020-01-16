McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.60-14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.37. McKesson also updated its FY20 guidance to $14.60-14.80 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.70.

MCK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $155.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

