Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

MCD stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $210.67. 1,751,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,683. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

