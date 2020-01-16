MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) PT Set at C$15.50 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$15.50 price objective on MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MKP traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.50. 5,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.03. MCAN Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$13.70 and a 12-month high of C$17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.24. On average, equities analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.