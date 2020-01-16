M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $212.91

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.91 and traded as low as $104.62. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 539,511 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

In other news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair acquired 415,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

