Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.