Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $65.73.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
