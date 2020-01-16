Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 2,042,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,127,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

