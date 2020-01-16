Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 4.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,566 shares of company stock worth $34,539,929 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura raised their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

NYSE:MA opened at $314.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $196.50 and a twelve month high of $316.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

