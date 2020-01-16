Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Up 68.3% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $444,121.00 and $93,801.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.01869912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00090927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.