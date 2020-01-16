Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.07.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $169.83. 278,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,636. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.15. Masimo has a 1 year low of $116.22 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.