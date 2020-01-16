Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 831.50 ($10.94) on Monday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 822.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 715.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

