Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 831.50 ($10.94) on Monday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 822.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 715.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Marshalls
