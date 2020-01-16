Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 1%

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.45) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.45), approximately 2,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $225.31 million and a PE ratio of 307.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 472.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

In related news, insider Alex Dacre bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,760 ($25,993.16).

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

