Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.96. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

