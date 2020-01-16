ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

