ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Sells $509,765.13 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Buchband also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50.

On Friday, December 13th, Richard Buchband sold 245 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $23,897.30.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.27. 592,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,980. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,616,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after buying an additional 563,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.