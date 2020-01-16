Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.93 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,255. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.32% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

