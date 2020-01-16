MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.29

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Get MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This is an increase from MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Home Group Business, and Jiangsu Yulong Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.