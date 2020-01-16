Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

MX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of MX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 24,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,121,646.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,518 shares of company stock worth $11,019,784. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $11,218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

