Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 12,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,404. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

