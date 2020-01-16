Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.