M. Kraus & Co Purchases 1,490 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 3.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. 5,681,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

