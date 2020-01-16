M. Kraus & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 4.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 472,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 333,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,210,000 after buying an additional 88,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

