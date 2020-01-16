LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

