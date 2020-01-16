Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) shares traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, 252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; retailing optical products; wholesaling and retailing watches; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

