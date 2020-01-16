Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $46.06, approximately 12,599,421 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,055,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

LK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Luckin Coffee from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $25,238,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $19,490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $6,339,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $5,133,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

