Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $395,951.00 and approximately $116,904.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00092728 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000893 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,317,358 coins and its circulating supply is 18,317,346 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.