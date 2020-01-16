Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

LVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $30.36. 18,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The business’s revenue was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

