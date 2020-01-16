Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 254 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.29. 24,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

