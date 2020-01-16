Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 1,438,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,374. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $47.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

