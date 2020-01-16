Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 14,744 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 180,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

