Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.00

Shares of Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 10882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).

The company has a market cap of $89.16 million and a PE ratio of 10.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Livermore Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

