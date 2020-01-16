LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $42.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,598. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 21.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 82,940 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

