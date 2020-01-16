LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $102.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,788 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 720.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after purchasing an additional 378,564 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1,661.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 369,885 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in LivaNova by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 284,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.