Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 66,613 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,340. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0949 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

